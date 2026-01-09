Minnesota weather: Bright and frozen before a dash of light snow Friday night

The Brief It will be a cool and bright Friday with a high of around 32 degrees in the Twin Cities metro. A quick dash of light snow is possible late this evening and into the overnight hours. Weekend temperatures will be in the low 20s with possible snow showers Saturday.



A chilly Friday kicks off with sunshine, but a cold front is set to bring light snow and lower temperatures by the evening.

Friday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

It’s a quiet start to Friday, but temperatures remain below freezing, leading to any and all rain turning to ice overnight. We'll see a cooler and brighter day overall, with the Twin Cities metro reaching a daytime high of around 32 degrees.

A cold front rolls through the state this evening and tonight, bringing chillier temperatures for the weekend and a quick dash of light snow late this evening and overnight. This will not be heavy, but areas along and east of the Interstate 35 corridor could get up to an inch of snow with this band.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Temperatures slide into the low 20s by sunrise on Saturday and will hold there for the rest of the day as breezy northwest winds bring in colder temperatures. There are some redeveloping snow showers in the afternoon hours, but any additional accumulation will be a dusting at most.

Expect a seasonable and quiet Sunday before warmer temperatures in the 30s return early next week.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)