Minnesota weather: Staying cold Friday, warmer temps and chance of snow Sunday

The Brief Friday will be cold with a crisp northwest wind. Expect a quiet and mostly sunny Saturday with temperatures trending a touch warmer. Temperatures warm into the 20s with periods of light snow Sunday.



Minnesota stays cold Friday with subzero wind chills ahead of a slightly warmer weekend.

Friday's forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Temperatures will be very similar to what we experienced on Wednesday and Thursday. Expect plenty of sunshine for the area again today along with a slight breeze out of the northwest.

Feels like temperatures will stay below zero most of the day. Highs will be in the lower single digits in northern Minnesota with lower teens for the southern half of the state. The Twin Cities metro area will top out at around 11 degrees.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

We start off Saturday on a cold note with temperatures just below zero. Temperatures will start to trend warmer on Saturday. Highs make it into the teens by the afternoon with mainly 20s to follow in the extended forecast.

A quick moving system will bring a chance of light snow on Sunday. Highs may briefly hit the upper 20s near the Twin Cities on Sunday afternoon with some 30s in southwestern Minnesota. Highs will peak in the 20s Monday through Wednesday with a shot at the 30s returning for Thursday.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

