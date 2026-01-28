Minnesota weather: Single digit highs Wednesday through Friday, milder next week

The Brief It's a sunny but cold Wednesday with highs in the single digits and subzero wind chills. Colder temperatures will linger through Friday before gradually warming up this weekend. Seasonable highs in the mid-20s are expected for early next week.



It's a cold and sunny Wednesday in Minnesota with single digit highs and subzero wind chills.

Wednesday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Wednesday will be cold and sunny with northwest winds between 5–15 mph, making it feel below zero throughout the day.

Temperatures remain below average, with central Minnesota seeing highs in the single digits, far northern Minnesota experiencing subzero highs, and double-digit highs in the southwest. The Twin Cities metro will top out at around 8 degrees.

Wednesday night remains mostly clear but cold as temperatures drop below zero with wind chills in the negative teens.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Thursday stays cold with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs remain in the single digits, accompanied by subzero wind chills.

Frigid conditions continue into Friday before temperatures gradually warm over the weekend. Saturday brings highs in the teens, followed by warming into the mid-20s by Sunday. A weak system may bring a few snowflakes Sunday afternoon.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)