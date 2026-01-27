Minnesota weather: Bright and cold day Tuesday

The Brief It will be a fairly sunny day in Minnesota on Tuesday. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 8 degrees, though it will feel colder with the wind chills. The cold weather will persist through the week before milder temperatures arrive by the weekend.



It’s a bright but cold Tuesday in Minnesota with highs in the single digits and subzero wind chills.

Tuesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Tuesday will be mostly sunny across Minnesota, though it remains cold throughout the day. The Twin Cities metro is topping out at around 8 degrees, though breezy conditions will contribute to subzero wind chills.

The gusty winds Tuesday morning will gradually ease heading into the afternoon. Tuesday night remains cold as temperatures dip back below zero.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Wednesday brings more of the same, with sunshine, highs in the single digits, and subzero wind chills.

Cold conditions hold through the workweek before a gradual warm-up begins over the weekend. Temperatures climb into the teens by Saturday and reach the mid-20s by Sunday and heading into Monday.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast: