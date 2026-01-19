Minnesota weather: A frigid, bright and breezy day Monday

The Brief A cold weather advisory is in effect until noon due to wind chills reaching as low as 35 degrees below zero. Expect sunny conditions as winds ease, though temperatures remain frigid in the single digits. Light snow chances return Tuesday and Wednesday before colder air arrives later in the week.



Expect a bitterly cold Monday morning in Minnesota, followed by a bright but still frigid afternoon.

Monday's forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Minnesotans are waking up to frigid temperatures on Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a cold weather advisory in place until lunchtime. Feels like temperatures will be right around 30 below zero before at least some warming into the afternoon as breezes slowly relax.

The cold will come with some bright sunshine at least before more clouds pass through the state late today and this evening.

It’s still very cold but much calmer Monday night, which will make it feel a bit warmer even though actual air temperatures will be roughly the same when waking up Tuesday morning.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Two weak clippers will move across the state Tuesday and Wednesday, leading to a dash of light snow in central and southern Minnesota Tuesday evening and then again Wednesday afternoon. Both systems look minor, with coatings possible both times along and south of the Interstate-94 corridor.

Temperatures warm back to seasonal averages on Wednesday afternoon before even colder air is likely to arrive by the end of the week.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)