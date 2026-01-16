Minnesota weather: Light snow with falling temps Friday, frigid Saturday

The Brief A cold front will drop temperatures into the teens Friday afternoon. Light snow and gusty winds could make travel difficult in western Minnesota. Saturday will be very cold with single-digit highs and subzero wind chills.



Falling temperatures and light snow move in on Friday as Minnesota heads into a frigid weekend.

Friday's forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

A cold front will draw in colder temperatures Friday. Along with the falling temperatures, areas of light snow showers can be expected. Temperatures will be in the teens this afternoon.

Strong gusty northwest winds will create tougher travel for the western half of the state. A winter weather advisory is in effect for western Minnesota until 6 p.m. Friday.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Saturday is shaping up to be very cold with single digit highs and wind chills in the double digits below zero.

Light snow passes by Sunday with a very frigid outlook for Monday. The extended forecast stays on the colder side.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

