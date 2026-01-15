Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Up and down temps with light snow to finish out the workweek

Published  January 15, 2026 8:51am CST
Weather Forecast
FOX 9
Temperatures continue to warm, and a clipper system could bring light snow on Thursday. FOX 9 meteorlogist Jared Piepenburg has the full forecast.

The Brief

    • Temperatures continue to warm into the evening and overnight.
    • A couple rounds of light snow will be possible on Thursday.
    • Light snow showers possible Thursday night through Friday night.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A clipper system is set to bring light snow and then falling temperatures to close out the workweek.

Thursday's forecast in Minnesota 

What to expect:

Temperatures warm into the 20s and 30s later on Thursday with a round or two of light snow possible. Temperatures stay warm tonight with a little light snow as well.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Temperatures stay warm with periods of light snow on Friday morning. Temperatures will fall throughout Friday with times of very light snow. Friday will be blustery, which will lead into a very cold Saturday. 

The trend stays cold through the extended forecast.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)

