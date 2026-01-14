Minnesota weather: Breezy and chilly Wednesday, light snow Thursday

The Brief Sunshine returns Wednesday, but brisk northwest winds keep temperatures feeling chilly. Highs hover near 20 degrees in the Twin Cities, closer to seasonal averages. Light snow chances return Thursday and Friday.



Minnesota is set for a bright and breezy Wednesday with temperatures closer to the seasonal average.

Wednesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Wednesday started off on a cooler note following gusty winds overnight. The day will stay rather breezy with northwest winds gusting into the upper teens and 20s, adding to the chill factor.

It will be a bright day with temperatures closer to the seasonal average. The Twin Cities metro is expected to top out at around 20 degrees.

Clouds increase Wednesday night as winds gradually ease. Overnight lows will dip into the single digits.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Thursday turns slightly warmer, with highs climbing into the 30s. A clipper system brings periods of light snow showers, with the best chance for accumulation across northern Minnesota. Temperatures slide again Friday, with a few lingering snowflakes possible.

A much colder weekend is ahead with highs only in the single digits on Saturday and in the teens on Sunday.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

