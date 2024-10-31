Minnesota weather: Snow and rain combo will decorate our Halloween

The Brief Areas of the metro and central Minnesota are under a winter weather advisory on Thursday. Rain will transition to a snowy mix in the late morning, with some large flakes possible. The snow could be rather intense at times. The wintery mix will gradually taper off and clear out just in time for trick-or-treating.



Get ready for a chilly and wet Halloween in the Twin Cities, with rain and snow expected to last through the evening.

Halloween snow forecast

Prepare for a cold and wet Halloween with a rain-snow mix in the Twin Cities, and measurable snow in some areas. Here’s a timeline of what to expect in the metro.

Morning: Areas of rain, heavy at times with some thunder possible, making for a wet commute, as temperatures slide into the upper 30s.

Late morning to early afternoon: Temperatures continue slowly sliding, dropping into the mid-30s. This is when the rain will begin to mix with snow or changeover to some large flakes at times. The snow will have a bursty nature to it, meaning it could be rather intense at times as it busts through some of the rainfall.

Late afternoon through the evening: The wintery mix will gradually taper off from southwest to northeast, with the combo likely exiting the metro by sunset around 6 p.m., just in time for the majority of us to have drier evening festivities including trick-or-treating.

Overnight: Things are calmer but still damp and cold as temperatures dip into the upper 20s and 30s for much of Minnesota.

Winter weather advisory

A winter weather advisory is in effect for parts of the metro and central Minnesota from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m and lingering longer, through 7 p.m. for areas toward Lake Superior. The advisory was not issued because of overall expected snow totals.

However, because of the bursty nature to this snow, snowfall rates could be quite heavy at times, which will lead to very low visibility, making driving and traveling a little more difficult in some periods, despite the fact that roadways will likely just be wet and not white.

(FOX 9)

How much snow could we get?

So, just how much snow could we get? It's complicated. There are many variables working against widespread snow accumulation, like very warm ground, temperatures that are likely to stay above freezing, and heavy rain beforehand, just to name a few.

However, there are likely to be patchy areas that receive anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of slushy slop on grassy and colder surfaces. But totals will likely vary drastically over short distances. For example, your house may only get a dusting, but the hill down the street may be slightly cooler, so a couple of inches accumulate there.

(FOX 9)

Looking ahead

Things heat up slightly on Friday with highs in the upper 40s and a mostly cloudy afternoon. By the weekend, temperatures are back to the upper 50s, with a possible return to the 60s by Monday.

We get a break from the rain at the end of the week before our next chance of showers arrives on Sunday and Monday.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: