Twin Cities set new high temp record but warmth won't last long

The Twin Cities set a daily record for high temperature on Tuesday, but the warm weather won't last long.

What we know

The high temperature recorded at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport hit 79 degrees, breaking the previous record of 78 degrees set in 1922.

Change is coming

Starting Wednesday, temperatures will move lower, with high temps for Halloween on Thursday expected to be in the 40s. Rain expected starting Wednesday night into Thursday morning could also bring some snowflakes. Click play above to see more from meteorologist Jennifer McDermed.