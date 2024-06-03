Minnesota weather: Flooding in parts of the state after heavy rain

Heavy rain across Minnesota after overnight storms caused some parts of the state and some rivers to flood.

The Minnesota River is expected to be above flood stage for the next few days. While the Cannon River in southern Minnesota jumped overnight from the rain, much of its small watershed got 2-4 inches and reports of the river flooding in Northfield.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ The Cannon River in Northfield flooding. From: FOX 9

The Zumbro River in southeastern Minnesota is also above flood stage Monday, with the Crow River just northwest of the metro likely heading in that direction. Parts of the Mississippi could head into being above flood stage.

Some roads have been closed in Scott County due to flooding:

The bridge over the Minnesota River in Blakeley Township is closed (Scott County Highway 1/Sibley County Highway 5)

Scott County Highway 6 between Blakeley Township and Belle Plaine is closed

The gravel section of Scott County Highway 51 is closed

Heavy rain Sunday into Monday caused flooding in Henderson, Minnesota. Water gushed from a storm drain in an outdoor area in Henderson, causing the area to flood. While some reported flooding in basements in Waverly, Minnesota, which is west of the Twin Cities metro.

Here are the areas that got the most rain:

Belle Plaine: 3.58

Paynesville: 3.52 inches

Princeton: 3.10 inches

Benson: 3.03 inches

Northfield: 2.53 inches

Brainerd: 2.50 inches

Minnesota will stay mostly dry for the rest of Monday, with a high temperature of 82 degrees in the Twin Cities metro. By the afternoon, sunshine is expected to come through, making it a warm, sticky Monday.