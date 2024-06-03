Minnesota rain totals: Showers from Sunday to Monday storms

Much of Minnesota received measurable rainfall from overnight storms, with some cities receiving over 3 inches of rain.

Rain and storms moved east Sunday into early Monday morning, leading to a wet and stormy evening. Heavy rain fell in various parts of the state. Here’s a look at rainfall totals by region.

Twin Cities metro area

Prior Lake: 1.60 inches

Lakeville: 1.34 inches

Burnsville: 1.25 inches

Eagan: 1.22 inches

Eden Prairie: 1.18 inches

Woodbury: 1.16 inches

Rosemount: 1.11 inches

Edina: 1.10 inches

Cottage Grove: 1.07 inches

MSP: 0.98 inches

Forest Lake: 0.92 inches

St. Paul: 0.91 inches

Mound: 0.77 inches

Minnetonka: 0.68 inches

Minneapolis: 0.68 inches

Roseville: 0.52 inches

Coon Rapids: 0.51 inches

North St. Paul: 0.48 inches

Maple Gove: 0.48 inches

Blaine: 0.48 inches

Robbinsdale: 0.41 inches

Central Minnesota

Belle Plaine: 3.58 inches

Paynesville: 3.52 inches

Princeton: 3.10 inches

Benson: 3.03 inches

Rush City: 2.74 inches

Cambridge: 2.52 inches

Saint Michael: 2.04 inches

Willmar: 1.80 inches

Saint Cloud: 1.74 inches

Carver: 1.52 inches

Rogers: 1.48 inches

Rockford: 1.44 inches

Hutchinson: 1.36 inches

Waconia: 1.14 inches

Maple Plain: 0.92 inches

Victoria: 0.90 inches

Alexandria: 0.85 inches

Andover: 0.79 inches

Stillwater: 0.72 inches

Scandia: 0.61 inches

New Richmond: 0.61 inches

Morris: 0.57 inches

Hugo: 0.43 inches

Southern Minnesota

Northfield: 2.53 inches

Jordan: 1.89 inches

Faribault: 1.76 inches

Hayward: 1.31 inches

Rochester: 1.29 inches

Redwood Falls: 1.18 inches

Hastings: 0.71 inches

Windom: 0.54 inches

Red Wing: 0.49 inches

Owatonna: 0.33 inches

Mankato: 0.16 inches

Marshall: 0.03 inches

The heavy rainfall caused water levels on rivers to rise, including on the Cannon River, with flooding reported in Northfield. Flooding was also reported in Henderson. Some also reported flooding in basements in Waverly, located west of the Twin Cities.

Northern Minnesota

Brainerd: 2.50 inches

Hinckley: 1.57 inches

International Falls: 1.48 inches

Duluth: 1.06 inches

Detroit Lakes: 0.71 inches

Grand Marais: 0.18 inches

Ely: 0.10 inches

Hibbing: 0.01 inches

Bemidji: 0.07 inches

