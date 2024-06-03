Minnesota rain totals: Showers from Sunday to Monday storms
(FOX 9) - Much of Minnesota received measurable rainfall from overnight storms, with some cities receiving over 3 inches of rain.
Rain and storms moved east Sunday into early Monday morning, leading to a wet and stormy evening. Heavy rain fell in various parts of the state. Here’s a look at rainfall totals by region.
Twin Cities metro area
- Prior Lake: 1.60 inches
- Lakeville: 1.34 inches
- Burnsville: 1.25 inches
- Eagan: 1.22 inches
- Eden Prairie: 1.18 inches
- Woodbury: 1.16 inches
- Rosemount: 1.11 inches
- Edina: 1.10 inches
- Cottage Grove: 1.07 inches
- MSP: 0.98 inches
- Forest Lake: 0.92 inches
- St. Paul: 0.91 inches
- Mound: 0.77 inches
- Minnetonka: 0.68 inches
- Minneapolis: 0.68 inches
- Roseville: 0.52 inches
- Coon Rapids: 0.51 inches
- North St. Paul: 0.48 inches
- Maple Gove: 0.48 inches
- Blaine: 0.48 inches
- Robbinsdale: 0.41 inches
Central Minnesota
- Belle Plaine: 3.58 inches
- Paynesville: 3.52 inches
- Princeton: 3.10 inches
- Benson: 3.03 inches
- Rush City: 2.74 inches
- Cambridge: 2.52 inches
- Saint Michael: 2.04 inches
- Willmar: 1.80 inches
- Saint Cloud: 1.74 inches
- Carver: 1.52 inches
- Rogers: 1.48 inches
- Rockford: 1.44 inches
- Hutchinson: 1.36 inches
- Waconia: 1.14 inches
- Maple Plain: 0.92 inches
- Victoria: 0.90 inches
- Alexandria: 0.85 inches
- Andover: 0.79 inches
- Stillwater: 0.72 inches
- Scandia: 0.61 inches
- New Richmond: 0.61 inches
- Morris: 0.57 inches
- Hugo: 0.43 inches
Southern Minnesota
- Northfield: 2.53 inches
- Jordan: 1.89 inches
- Faribault: 1.76 inches
- Hayward: 1.31 inches
- Rochester: 1.29 inches
- Redwood Falls: 1.18 inches
- Hastings: 0.71 inches
- Windom: 0.54 inches
- Red Wing: 0.49 inches
- Owatonna: 0.33 inches
- Mankato: 0.16 inches
- Marshall: 0.03 inches
The heavy rainfall caused water levels on rivers to rise, including on the Cannon River, with flooding reported in Northfield. Flooding was also reported in Henderson. Some also reported flooding in basements in Waverly, located west of the Twin Cities.
Northern Minnesota
- Brainerd: 2.50 inches
- Hinckley: 1.57 inches
- International Falls: 1.48 inches
- Duluth: 1.06 inches
- Detroit Lakes: 0.71 inches
- Grand Marais: 0.18 inches
- Ely: 0.10 inches
- Hibbing: 0.01 inches
- Bemidji: 0.07 inches
Wisconsin
- Hudson: 0.84 inches
- Eau Claire: 0.84 inches
- Somerset: 0.75 inches
- La Crosse: 0.04 inches
- River Falls: 0.76 inches