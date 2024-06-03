Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota rain totals: Showers from Sunday to Monday storms

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  June 3, 2024 9:19am CDT
Much of Minnesota received measurable rainfall from overnight storms, but some cities received over 3 inches of rain. FOX 9's Cody Matz has more on the rain totals.

(FOX 9) - Much of Minnesota received measurable rainfall from overnight storms, with some cities receiving over 3 inches of rain. 

Rain and storms moved east Sunday into early Monday morning, leading to a wet and stormy evening. Heavy rain fell in various parts of the state. Here’s a look at rainfall totals by region. 

Twin Cities metro area

  • Prior Lake: 1.60 inches
  • Lakeville: 1.34 inches
  • Burnsville: 1.25 inches
  • Eagan: 1.22 inches
  • Eden Prairie: 1.18 inches
  • Woodbury: 1.16 inches
  • Rosemount: 1.11 inches
  • Edina: 1.10 inches
  • Cottage Grove: 1.07 inches
  • MSP: 0.98 inches
  • Forest Lake: 0.92 inches
  • St. Paul: 0.91 inches
  • Mound: 0.77 inches
  • Minnetonka: 0.68 inches
  • Minneapolis: 0.68 inches
  • Roseville: 0.52 inches
  • Coon Rapids: 0.51 inches
  • North St. Paul: 0.48 inches
  • Maple Gove: 0.48 inches
  • Blaine: 0.48 inches
  • Robbinsdale: 0.41 inches

Central Minnesota

  • Belle Plaine: 3.58 inches
  • Paynesville: 3.52 inches
  • Princeton: 3.10 inches
  • Benson: 3.03 inches
  • Rush City: 2.74 inches
  • Cambridge: 2.52 inches
  • Saint Michael: 2.04 inches
  • Willmar: 1.80 inches
  • Saint Cloud: 1.74 inches
  • Carver: 1.52 inches
  • Rogers: 1.48 inches
  • Rockford: 1.44 inches
  • Hutchinson: 1.36 inches
  • Waconia: 1.14 inches
  • Maple Plain: 0.92 inches
  • Victoria: 0.90 inches
  • Alexandria: 0.85 inches
  • Andover: 0.79 inches
  • Stillwater: 0.72 inches
  • Scandia: 0.61 inches
  • New Richmond: 0.61 inches
  • Morris: 0.57 inches
  • Hugo: 0.43 inches

Southern Minnesota

  • Northfield: 2.53 inches
  • Jordan: 1.89 inches
  • Faribault: 1.76 inches
  • Hayward: 1.31 inches
  • Rochester: 1.29 inches
  • Redwood Falls: 1.18 inches
  • Hastings: 0.71 inches
  • Windom: 0.54 inches
  • Red Wing: 0.49 inches
  • Owatonna: 0.33 inches
  • Mankato: 0.16 inches
  • Marshall: 0.03 inches

The heavy rainfall caused water levels on rivers to rise, including on the Cannon River, with flooding reported in Northfield. Flooding was also reported in Henderson. Some also reported flooding in basements in Waverly, located west of the Twin Cities. 

Rain led to flooding near Henderson, Minnesota

Lots of rain Sunday into Monday led to some flooding near Henderson, Minnesota. Brody Messner sent FOX 9 this video from Sunday about 5 miles west of Henderson.

Northern Minnesota

  • Brainerd: 2.50 inches
  • Hinckley: 1.57 inches
  • International Falls: 1.48 inches
  • Duluth: 1.06 inches
  • Detroit Lakes: 0.71 inches
  • Grand Marais: 0.18 inches
  • Ely: 0.10 inches
  • Hibbing: 0.01 inches
  • Bemidji: 0.07 inches

Wisconsin 

  • Hudson: 0.84 inches
  • Eau Claire: 0.84 inches
  • Somerset: 0.75 inches
  • La Crosse: 0.04 inches
  • River Falls: 0.76 inches