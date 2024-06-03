Minnesota weather: Rain exits early Monday; warm and humid afternoon

It's a rainy start to Monday, but the showers will clear out for a brighter, warmer, and humid afternoon.

An active Monday morning with widespread thunderstorms across the Interstate 35 corridor. Since Sunday, the Twin Cities metro area has received around an inch to just under an inch of rainfall. Meanwhile, a stretch to the south and slightly to the north of the Twin Cities received 1.5 to 3+ inches of rain.

The rain moves out by mid-morning for a mostly dry day. The cloud coverage clears for afternoon sunshine and an overall warm and sticky Monday with a high of 82 degrees in the Twin Cities metro area.

Overnight remains quiet and mild with temperatures in the mid-60s and some passing clouds.

Tuesday will be warm, with highs in the lower 80s. In the early afternoon, another line of storms will develop, bringing the chance of gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain at times. Wednesday is on the breezier side, with the possibility of some isolated showers.

The end of the week and into the weekend looks quiet, brighter, and drier, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: