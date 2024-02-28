Minnesota weather: February temps Wednesday; spring-like weather returns Thursday through weekend

February-like temperatures are making a brief appearance on Wednesday, but the warmer spring-like weather returns on Thursday and stays through the weekend.

Wednesday morning is cold with temperatures in the single digits and wind chills well below zero. A breeze from the north and west during the day will help make it feel colder, but it won’t be as windy as Tuesday.

The high for Wednesday is 20 degrees in the Twin Cities metro area, but there will be plenty of sunshine. Northern Minnesota could see more cloud coverage and highs in the single digits and teens.

Overnight temperatures dip to around 14 degrees, but it may feel warmer than during the day, given the lack of wind.

On Thursday, temperatures will be significantly warmer as the winds shift out of the south, bringing gusts at 30-35 mph. It will be an overall mild day with highs in the mid-50s and plenty of sunshine.

Looking ahead, record warmth is possible for the first day of March and into the weekend. Temperatures could reach 70 degrees on Sunday before turning stormy by the afternoon and evening hours.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast: