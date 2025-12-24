Minnesota weather: Mild Christmas Eve, temperatures drop this weekend

The Brief Christmas Eve will be mild with spotty sunshine. The high temperature for the Twin Cities will be 36 degrees. Temperatures are expected to drop Sunday.



Christmas Eve is expected to be mild with the sun peeking through the clouds.

Christmas Eve forecast

Local perspective:

Wednesday morning started out quiet and overcast, with temperatures expected to be mild.

There will be spotty sunshine throughout the day. The Twin Cities has a high temperature of 36 degrees.

Overnight, it stays mild with light winds and above average temperatures.

In northern Minnesota, temperatures stay cooler.

Christmas Day and beyond

What's next:

Christmas Day is expected to also be mild with more cloud cover.

Some drizzles are possible later Thursday and into the night.

The milder temperatures are set to last through Saturday, and by Sunday the temperatures are expected to drop and stay chilly.

