Minnesota weather: Cool Sunday, warmer temps for the work week

The Brief Sunday will be quiet and slightly below average. Warmer temperatures return for the rest of the forecast. There will be shower chances on Friday.



Sunday will be the last cooler day before things turn mild for the rest of the work week.

Sunday forecast

Local perspective:

Winds stay light all day Sunday with varying cloud cover.

Highs stay slightly below average this afternoon.

Sunday is shaping up to be the coolest day of the forecast.

Extended forecast

What's next:

A quiet and mild forecast returns for us here in the region.

Highs will be back above average every day with overnight lows staying mild as well.

An area of low pressure heads our direction later in the work week, bringing a chance of showers around Friday.