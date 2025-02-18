It's so cold in Minnesota, satellites think the Midwest is a cloud

The Brief It's so cold in Minnesota that cloud-detecting satellites think Minnesota is a cloud. Afternoon highs in the metro on Tuesday will top out around 2 degrees, but it'll feel much colder.



It was so cold on Tuesday that cloud-detecting satellites think nearly all of Minnesota, the Dakotas and western Wisconsin are a cloud.

It's dangerously cold in Minnesota

Local perspective:

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities shared a GIF of the satellite imagery on social media on Tuesday, saying "How cold is it this morning? Some of the cloud detecting satellites think nearly all of North & South Dakota, Minnesota, and western Wisconsin are a cloud."

The GIF shows dark and light blue covering much of the upper Midwest. Here it is:

FOX 9's Cody Matz looked closer at the imagery, saying "Also of note — look at the few white blobs among the blue. Notice their location? Red River Valley and right along the Minnesota River in southwest Minnesota: Lack of snow cover; Upper Red Lake: Large lake with thinner ice; the Twin Cities: Man made objects holding more warmth."

Tuesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Tuesday morning starts off extremely cold with temperatures in the teens and 20s below zero and wind chills at 25 to 40 degrees below zero. Due to the extreme cold, several schools have announced closures or delays. You can find the full list here.

Afternoon highs will reach around 2 degrees in the Twin Cities metro, though it will feel much colder with subzero wind chills. Across the state, temperatures will range from the single digit to below zero.

The bitter cold will be accompanied by plenty of sunshine and northwest winds at 5-15 mph.

Overnight, temperatures will plummet, with lows in the teens and 20s below zero state wide. A cold weather advisory is in effect for the metro from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

More cold days ahead

What's next:

Wednesday will bring more of the same with single digit highs in the metro. Clouds will move in for southern and northeastern Minnesota, though areas north of the metro should stay relatively bright.

The clouds will linger into Wednesday afternoon before clearing out for a sunny Thursday. Temperatures will gradually warm throughout the week, reaching the 30s and 40s by the weekend.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: