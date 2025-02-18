Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Cold Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST, Todd County, Chisago County, Yellow Medicine County, Wright County, Isanti County, Sherburne County, Redwood County, McLeod County, Kandiyohi County, Stevens County, Nicollet County, Lac Qui Parle County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Mille Lacs County, Benton County, Blue Earth County, Pope County, Brown County, Morrison County, Renville County, Swift County, Meeker County, Watonwan County, Douglas County, Kanabec County, Polk County, Barron County
5
Extreme Cold Warning
from WED 12:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST, Pine County, North Cass County, Crow Wing County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, Burnett County, Washburn County, Douglas County
Extreme Cold Warning
until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Lyon County, Rock County, Jackson County, Nobles County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Cottonwood County, Lincoln County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, South Clearwater County, West Otter Tail County, South Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, West Polk County, Roseau County, Wilkin County, East Becker County, Norman County, Clay County, Lake Of The Woods County, West Becker County, Grant County, Kittson County, West Marshall County, Mahnomen County, Hubbard County, Wadena County, North Beltrami County, East Polk County
Extreme Cold Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM CST until WED 10:00 AM CST, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Pipestone County, Nobles County, Murray County, Lyon County, Cottonwood County, East Becker County, Wilkin County, Clay County, South Clearwater County, East Otter Tail County, West Becker County, Mahnomen County, Grant County, Hubbard County, West Otter Tail County, Wadena County, Norman County
Extreme Cold Warning
until WED 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County

It's so cold in Minnesota, satellites think the Midwest is a cloud

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  February 18, 2025 9:31am CST
Winter Weather
FOX 9

MN weather: Dangerously cold yet again for Tuesday

Tuesday is set to be yet another dangerously cold day with bitterly cold temperatures and plenty of sunshine. FOX 9 meteorologist Cody Matz has your forecast.

The Brief

    • It's so cold in Minnesota that cloud-detecting satellites think Minnesota is a cloud.
    • Afternoon highs in the metro on Tuesday will top out around 2 degrees, but it'll feel much colder.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It was so cold on Tuesday that cloud-detecting satellites think nearly all of Minnesota, the Dakotas and western Wisconsin are a cloud. 

It's dangerously cold in Minnesota

Local perspective:

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities shared a GIF of the satellite imagery on social media on Tuesday, saying "How cold is it this morning? Some of the cloud detecting satellites think nearly all of North & South Dakota, Minnesota, and western Wisconsin are a cloud."

The GIF shows dark and light blue covering much of the upper Midwest. Here it is: 

FOX 9's Cody Matz looked closer at the imagery, saying "Also of note — look at the few white blobs among the blue. Notice their location? Red River Valley and right along the Minnesota River in southwest Minnesota: Lack of snow cover; Upper Red Lake: Large lake with thinner ice; the Twin Cities: Man made objects holding more warmth."

No cable? No problem. Download FOX LOCAL for free to watch FOX 9 on your TV. Click here for details on how to get started.

Tuesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Tuesday morning starts off extremely cold with temperatures in the teens and 20s below zero and wind chills at 25 to 40 degrees below zero. Due to the extreme cold, several schools have announced closures or delays. You can find the full list here

Afternoon highs will reach around 2 degrees in the Twin Cities metro, though it will feel much colder with subzero wind chills. Across the state, temperatures will range from the single digit to below zero.  

The bitter cold will be accompanied by plenty of sunshine and northwest winds at 5-15 mph.

Overnight, temperatures will plummet, with lows in the teens and 20s below zero state wide. A cold weather advisory is in effect for the metro from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 9 a.m. on Wednesday. 

More cold days ahead 

What's next:

Wednesday will bring more of the same with single digit highs in the metro. Clouds will move in for southern and northeastern Minnesota, though areas north of the metro should stay relatively bright. 

The clouds will linger into Wednesday afternoon before clearing out for a sunny Thursday. Temperatures will gradually warm throughout the week, reaching the 30s and 40s by the weekend. 

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast:   

(FOX 9)

Winter WeatherMinnesota