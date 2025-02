Minnesota weather: Here’s how cold it got Tuesday morning

The Brief It was a bitterly cold morning in Minnesota with temperatures and wind chills well below zero. Afternoon highs in the metro on Tuesday will top out around 2 degrees, but it'll feel much colder. The cold is sticking around as a cold weather advisory is in effect for the metro from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 9 a.m. on Wednesday.



Cold Tuesday in Minnesota

By the numbers:

Despite the sunshine, Tuesday morning had bone-chilling temperatures in the teens and 20s below zero and wind chills at 25 to 40 degrees below zero. Afternoon highs will reach around 2 degrees in the Twin Cities metro, though it will feel much colder with subzero wind chills.

Here’s how cold it got on Tuesday morning:

Coldest wind chill on Tuesday

Detroit Lakes: 46 degrees below zero

Morris: 45 degrees below zero

Willmar: 44 degrees below zero

Bemidji: 43 degrees below zero

Marshall: 41 degrees below zero

Windom: 41 degrees below zero

Grand Marais: 41 degrees below zero

Hibbing: 41 degrees below zero

Owatonna: 40 degrees below zero

St. Cloud: 39 degrees below zero

International Falls: 38 degrees below zero

Redwood Falls: 38 degrees below zero

Duluth: 38 degrees below zero

Cambridge: 36 degrees below zero

Ely: 35 degrees below zero

Hinckley: 35 degrees below zero

Brainerd: 35 degrees below zero

Hutchinson: 35 degrees below zero

Mankato: 33 degrees below zero

MSP Airport: 31 degrees below zero

Rochester: 31 degrees below zero

Faribault: 29 degrees below zero

Red Wing: 29 degrees below zero

Lowest temperatures on Tuesday

(FOX 9)

Bemidji: minus 26 degrees

Wilmar: minus 26 degrees

Detroit Lakes: minus 24 degrees

Owatonna: minus 24 degrees

Alexandria: minus 21 degrees

Brainerd: minus 21 degrees

International Falls: minus 21 degrees

Hibbing: minus 21 degrees

Morris: minus 20 degrees

Marshall: minus 20 degrees

St. Cloud: minus 20 degrees

Cambridge: minus 20 degrees

Mankato: minus 19 degrees

Hutchinson: minus 19 degrees

Rochester: minus 19 degrees

Hinckley: minus 18 degrees

Faribault: minus 18 degrees

New Ulm: minus 18 degrees

Red wing: minus 18 degrees

Windom: minus 18 degrees

Ely: minus 17 degrees

Duluth: minus 17 degrees

MSP Airport: minus 15 degrees

Grand Marais: minus 7 degrees

Low temps and wind chills in Wisconsin

New Richmond: minus 20 degrees; wind chill of 31 degrees below zero

Eau Claire: minus 17 degrees; wind chill of 25 degrees below zero

Hayward: minus 27 degrees; wind chill of 24 degrees below zero

La Crosse: minus 18 degrees; wind chill of 14 degrees below zero

More cold days ahead

What's next:

Overnight, temperatures will plummet, with lows in the teens and 20s below zero statewide. A cold weather advisory is in effect for the Twin Cities metro from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Wednesday will bring more of the same with single digit highs in the metro. Clouds will move in for southern and northeastern Minnesota, though areas north of the metro should stay relatively bright.

The clouds will linger into Wednesday afternoon before clearing out for a sunny Thursday. Temperatures will gradually warm throughout the week, reaching the 30s and 40s by the weekend.