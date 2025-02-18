Minnesota weather: Sunny and dangerously cold yet again for Tuesday

The Brief Tuesday will be bitterly cold, but sunny, with temperatures feeling well below zero all afternoon. The morning will be dangerously cold, with wind chills between 25 and 40 degrees below zero. The cold lingers on Wednesday, with a bit of cloud cover expected in southern and northern Minnesota.



Tuesday is set to be yet another dangerously cold day with frigid temperatures and plenty of sunshine.

Tuesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Tuesday morning starts off extremely cold with temperatures in the teens and 20s below zero and wind chills at 25 to 40 degrees below zero. Due to the extreme cold, several schools have announced closures or delays. You can find the full list here.

Afternoon highs will reach around 2 degrees in the Twin Cities metro, though it will feel much colder with subzero wind chills. Across the state, temperatures will range from the single digit to below zero.

The bitter cold will be accompanied by plenty of sunshine and northwest winds at 5-15 mph.

Overnight, temperatures will plummet, with lows in the teens and 20s below zero state wide. A cold weather advisory is in effect for the metro from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

More cold days ahead

What's next:

Wednesday will bring more of the same with single digit highs in the metro. Clouds will move in for southern and northeastern Minnesota, though areas north of the metro should stay relatively bright.

The clouds will linger into Wednesday afternoon before clearing out for a sunny Thursday. Temperatures will gradually warm throughout the week, reaching the 30s and 40s by the weekend.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: