Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Cold Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST, Todd County, Chisago County, Yellow Medicine County, Wright County, Isanti County, Sherburne County, Redwood County, McLeod County, Kandiyohi County, Stevens County, Nicollet County, Lac Qui Parle County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Mille Lacs County, Benton County, Blue Earth County, Pope County, Brown County, Morrison County, Renville County, Swift County, Meeker County, Watonwan County, Douglas County, Kanabec County, Polk County, Barron County
5
Extreme Cold Warning
from WED 12:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST, Pine County, North Cass County, Crow Wing County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, Burnett County, Washburn County, Douglas County
Extreme Cold Warning
until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Lyon County, Rock County, Jackson County, Nobles County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Cottonwood County, Lincoln County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, South Clearwater County, West Otter Tail County, South Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, West Polk County, Roseau County, Wilkin County, East Becker County, Norman County, Clay County, Lake Of The Woods County, West Becker County, Grant County, Kittson County, West Marshall County, Mahnomen County, Hubbard County, Wadena County, North Beltrami County, East Polk County
Extreme Cold Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM CST until WED 10:00 AM CST, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Pipestone County, Nobles County, Murray County, Lyon County, Cottonwood County, East Becker County, Wilkin County, Clay County, South Clearwater County, East Otter Tail County, West Becker County, Mahnomen County, Grant County, Hubbard County, West Otter Tail County, Wadena County, Norman County
Extreme Cold Warning
until WED 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County

Minnesota weather: Sunny and dangerously cold yet again for Tuesday

By
Published  February 18, 2025 6:20am CST
Weather Forecast
FOX 9

MN weather: Dangerously cold yet again for Tuesday

Tuesday is set to be yet another dangerously cold day with bitterly cold temperatures and plenty of sunshine. FOX 9 meteorologist Cody Matz has your forecast.

The Brief

    • Tuesday will be bitterly cold, but sunny, with temperatures feeling well below zero all afternoon.
    • The morning will be dangerously cold, with wind chills between 25 and 40 degrees below zero.
    • The cold lingers on Wednesday, with a bit of cloud cover expected in southern and northern Minnesota.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Tuesday is set to be yet another dangerously cold day with frigid temperatures and plenty of sunshine. 

Tuesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Tuesday morning starts off extremely cold with temperatures in the teens and 20s below zero and wind chills at 25 to 40 degrees below zero. Due to the extreme cold, several schools have announced closures or delays. You can find the full list here

Afternoon highs will reach around 2 degrees in the Twin Cities metro, though it will feel much colder with subzero wind chills. Across the state, temperatures will range from the single digit to below zero.  

The bitter cold will be accompanied by plenty of sunshine and northwest winds at 5-15 mph.

Overnight, temperatures will plummet, with lows in the teens and 20s below zero state wide. A cold weather advisory is in effect for the metro from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 9 a.m. on Wednesday. 

More cold days ahead 

What's next:

Wednesday will bring more of the same with single digit highs in the metro. Clouds will move in for southern and northeastern Minnesota, though areas north of the metro should stay relatively bright. 

The clouds will linger into Wednesday afternoon before clearing out for a sunny Thursday. Temperatures will gradually warm throughout the week, reaching the 30s and 40s by the weekend. 

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast:   

(FOX 9)

Weather Forecast