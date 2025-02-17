Minnesota school closings for Feb. 18, 2025

Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Cold Warning
from MON 9:00 PM CST until TUE 10:00 AM CST, Waseca County, Scott County, Stevens County, Redwood County, Martin County, Dakota County, Rice County, Isanti County, Renville County, Pope County, Anoka County, Chisago County, Steele County, Watonwan County, Washington County, Goodhue County, McLeod County, Freeborn County, Morrison County, Le Sueur County, Todd County, Yellow Medicine County, Hennepin County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Kanabec County, Sherburne County, Faribault County, Stearns County, Douglas County, Mille Lacs County, Swift County, Brown County, Wright County, Sibley County, Blue Earth County, Ramsey County, Benton County, Kandiyohi County, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Winona County, Mower County, Houston County, Wabasha County, Olmsted County, Polk County, Pierce County, Dunn County, Pepin County, Barron County, Eau Claire County, Chippewa County, Buffalo County
6
Extreme Cold Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM CST until TUE 10:00 AM CST, South Aitkin County, South Itasca County, North Itasca County, Central St. Louis County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Crow Wing County, North St. Louis County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Northern Aitkin County, Koochiching County, North Cass County, Pine County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, South Cass County, Washburn County, Burnett County, Douglas County
Extreme Cold Warning
until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Pennington County, Red Lake County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, South Clearwater County, West Otter Tail County, South Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, West Polk County, Roseau County, Wilkin County, East Becker County, Norman County, Clay County, Lake Of The Woods County, West Becker County, Grant County, Kittson County, West Marshall County, Mahnomen County, Hubbard County, Wadena County, North Beltrami County, East Polk County
Extreme Cold Warning
from MON 9:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Lyon County, Rock County, Jackson County, Nobles County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Cottonwood County, Lincoln County
Extreme Cold Warning
until WED 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Extreme Cold Watch
from WED 12:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST, Faribault County, Nicollet County, Kandiyohi County, Sibley County, McLeod County, Martin County, Blue Earth County, Stevens County, Redwood County, Douglas County, Watonwan County, Swift County, Yellow Medicine County, Pope County, Brown County, Renville County, Todd County, Lac Qui Parle County, Stearns County, Meeker County, Nobles County, Cottonwood County, Pipestone County, Lincoln County, Jackson County, Lyon County, Murray County

Minnesota school closings for Feb. 18, 2025

By
Published  February 17, 2025 3:09pm CST
Weather
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - A dangerously cold, but sunny President’s Day will lead to the coldest wind chills of the season on Tuesday Feb. 18, resulting in several school closings and e-learning days throughout the state.

Why you should care:

The bitter cold caused leaders of both Minneapolis and St. Paul school districts to announce they will close their schools for the day.

Below is a list of current weather-related school closings, delays and early dismissals in and around Minnesota and Wisconsin.

School closings in Minnesota

Please refresh your page for the latest closings.

WeatherMinnesotaWeather ForecastWinter Weather