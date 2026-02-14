Walz signs executive order to make environmental permit process more efficient

article

The Brief Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order he says will make obtaining an environmental permit more efficient. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is instructed to revisit their permit goals and incorporate them into a strategic plan as part of the order. The order aims to continue environmental protection while realizing economic growth and opportunity.



Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order aimed at streamlining the environmental permit application timeline within the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA).

Environmental permit reform

What they're saying:

Gov. Walz issued an executive order he says will "enhance the efficiency and transparency of environmental permitting."

The purpose is to "promote economic growth for workers and businesses while maintaining Minnesota’s strong environmental protections," according to a news release from the governor's office.

The order states that the MPCA will modernize its process, pilot artificial intelligence to improve permit timelines and utilize a technical advisory group to develop strategies to reduce permit timelines.

By the numbers:

State officials say the MPCA manages more than 28,000 air, water, and land permits at 22,500 cities across the state.

What's next:

The order will go into effect 15 days after it's published in the State Register and filed with the Minnesota Secretary of State.