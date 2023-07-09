Minnesota weather: chances of showers and storms on Monday

We have another lovely weekend day in store for Sunday! The afternoon will come with an abundance of sunshine, seasonable temperatures, and just a bit of a breeze.

Winds will be sustained out of the Southwest at around 15 mph, gusting at times at roughly 25+mph.

Low dew points on Sunday will also keep things feeling comfortable throughout the afternoon.

Temperatures will climb Monday afternoon into the low 90s for some, just before the advance of a cold front. This front will set the stage for some hit-and-miss showers and storms into the mid-afternoon for Central and Southern Minnesota.