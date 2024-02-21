Minnesota weather: Bright and mild Wednesday; cooler temperatures to end the week

Another bright and mild day on Wednesday before cooler temperatures round out the workweek.

The high on Wednesday is 50 degrees for the Twin Cities metro area with some mid to high-level clouds for an overall bright day. Meanwhile, northern and southern Minnesota could see more cloud coverage and highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Overnight, thin clouds stick around as temperatures cool to 31 degrees before heating back up to a high of 47 degrees on Thursday. Temperatures will feel a little cooler with a northwest breeze, and as the wind shifts from the north on Thursday into Friday, it brings in cooler air from a northern clipper moving through Canada, pushing near Minnesota.

Given the sunshine in the forecast and lack of snow coverage, it is unclear how chilly temperatures could get from the clipper, but as of now, Friday’s high is at 36 degrees for the metro area.

By the weekend, temperatures heat back up with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. The start of the workweek looks beautiful with highs nearing 60 for Monday.

Here’s the seven-day forecast: