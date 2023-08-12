Minnesota weather: Breezy Saturday, more rain possible on Sunday

A dry and breezy start to the weekend before showers and cooler temperatures arrive.

Saturday will be sunny with a high of 83 degrees and gusty winds coming out of the northwest at 15 to 25 mph for the Twin Cities metro. The winds will taper in the evening hours as temperatures start to cool.

The cooler temperatures are sticking around Sunday and Monday as the rain moves in. Showers will move into western Minnesota early Sunday morning but will become more widespread by the afternoon and evening hours. Heading into the overnight hours, the rain will pick up before clearing out by Monday afternoon.

Temperatures should start heating up to more seasonable by Tuesday.

Here's a look at your seven-day forecast: