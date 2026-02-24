Trump's State of the Union Address: Watch live

The Brief President Trump will give his first State of the Union Address of his second term on Tuesday night. Trump is expected to address the economy, immigration and foreign policy in a speech he's suggested is going to be long. You can watch the speech live on FOX 9 and streaming on FOX9.com, FOX LOCAL and FOX 9's YouTube channel.



President Donald Trump will give his first State of the Union Address of his second term to Congress Tuesday night, and he's suggested it's going to be long.

Following Trump's speech, Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger will deliver the Democratic Party’s response to the State of the Union.

What to expect from Trump's speech

Trump is expected to touch on a variety of topics in his speech, including the economy, immigration and foreign policy. Trump has said his speech is going to be long because there's a lot to talk about. Here's what to expect:

Economy

Powered by strong consumer spending, the U.S. economy grew at the fastest pace in two years from July through September, the government said in a slight upgrade of its first estimate. America’s gross domestic product — the nation’s output of goods and services — rose at a 4.4% annual pace in the third quarter, the Commerce Department reported Thursday, up from 3.8% in the April-June quarter and from the 4.3% growth the department initially estimated. The economy hasn’t grown faster since third-quarter 2023.

The economy has remained resilient despite uncertainty caused by President Donald Trump’s economic policies, particularly his double-digit taxes on imports from almost every country on Earth.

Despite the strong growth numbers, many Americans are dissatisfied with the state of the economy and especially the high cost of living.

Immigration

When Trump entered office, immigration was among his strongest issues. It’s since faded, a troubling sign for Trump, who campaigned on both economic prosperity and crackdowns on illegal immigration.

Just 38% of U.S. adults approve of how Trump is handling immigration, down from 49% in March.

At least six people have died during the Trump administration’s intense immigration enforcement campaign in the U.S., including two people who were fatally shot by federal officials in Minneapolis: Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

But there are signs that Americans still give Trump some leeway on immigration issues. About half of U.S. adults say Trump has "gone too far" when it comes to deporting immigrants living in the country illegally, which is unchanged since April, despite an immigration crackdown that spread to cities across the U.S. in the second half of the year.

Foreign policy

Trump has focused his attention more on foreign policy in his second term.

Trump recently scrapped the tariffs that he threatened to impose on eight European nations to press for U.S. control over Greenland, pulling a dramatic reversal shortly after insisting he wanted to get the island "including right, title and ownership."

In a post on his social media site, Trump said he had agreed with the head of NATO on a "framework of a future deal" on Arctic security, potentially defusing tension that had far-reaching geopolitical implications.

He said "additional discussions" on Greenland were being held concerning the Golden Dome missile defense program, a multilayered, $175 billion system that for the first time will put U.S. weapons in space.