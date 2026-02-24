Annunciation parents, survivors confront gun lobbyist after House committee vote fails

The Brief Friday marks six months since the mass shooting at Annunciation Church, killing two and injuring dozens. Annunciation parents and a child survivor are advocating for new gun safety laws at the Capitol. Proposed laws face significant opposition from Republicans and gun lobbyists.



Annunciation Church parents and a child survivor are pushing for new gun safety laws at the Capitol.

Annunciation parents confront gun lobbyist

The backstory:

After a proposed gun safety bill failed to get out of a House committee in a 10-10 vote Tuesday, parents of Annunciation students impacted by the Aug. 27, 2025, mass shooting at the school confronted Rob Doar, the President of the Minnesota Gun Owners Law Center.

Among the parents at Tuesday’s hearing were Mike Moyski and Jackie Flavin, the parents of Harper Moyski, Harry Kaiser, the father of Lydia Kaiser and Brittany Haeg, the mother of 6-year-old David Haeg.

Gun safety bills introduced

What we know:

House Democrats have introduced a package of seven gun safety bills, initially focusing on banning military-style assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

The bills currently lack Republican support, making their passage uncertain. Democrats hope for a change of heart from Republicans in competitive districts, as polling indicates strong statewide support for the bans, particularly in the suburbs.

A moving tribute at the Capitol

Why you should care:

Gov. Tim Walz remarked on the powerful display in the Capitol featuring personal items from Harper Moyski and Fletcher Merkel, the students killed at Annunciation Church, calling it a "graphic reminder" of the impact of gun violence. The Annunciation family also led a singalong to emphasize their demands.

Lydia Kaiser, a survivor, stated, "All children have the right to live free from gun violence... No one should have to go through what we went through at Annunciation."

Opposition to the proposed bans

The other side:

Rob Doar from the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus argued that the proposed laws would not have prevented the Annunciation attack. He emphasized the need to prevent future attacks rather than focusing on symbolic prohibitions.

What we don’t know: The fate of the proposed gun safety bills remains uncertain, as they failed to move out of a tied House committee.

The Source: FOX 9's Corin Hoggard reported live from the Capitol.