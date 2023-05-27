Minnesota weather: Beautiful start to Memorial Day weekend

Memorial Day weekend is off to a beautiful start Saturday with plenty of sunshine and above-average temperatures.

Saturday will be sunny with a clear blue sky and temperatures in the low 80s for the Twin Cities metro. There will be a light warm breeze out of the southeast at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will dip into the mid 50s overnight.

The beautiful sunshine continues Sunday with highs in the mid 80s and a few stray clouds. Monday will be more of the same with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s with plenty of sunshine.

If it seems like Memorial Day weekend is always rainy, that’s true in part. The last Memorial Day weekend without rain was in 2007, and before that was in 2003. So grab your sunscreen and sunglasses and enjoy the beautiful weather outdoors.

Need some fun things to do this Memorial Day weekend? There's the Kickoff to Summer at the Fair event at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds and Soak City Waterpark is opening up for the season.

Looking at the week ahead, temperatures remain above average in the high 80s, and we could possibly see our first 90 degree day on Thursday. The dry stretch may end soon with a possibility for isolated showers and storms on Tuesday.