Minnesota weather: Band of snow moves into Twin Cities metro area Tuesday morning

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  April 2, 2024 8:57am CDT
Weather
Some morning commuters were greeted with fluffy snowflakes as a band of snow moved into the Twin Cities metro area on Tuesday.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Fluffy snowflakes are visiting the Twin Cities metro area once again.

A band of snow is moving east across the Twin Cities metro area through Tuesday morning. Commuters could have some reduced visibility given the size of the flakes. Grassy surface minor coatings are possible, but roadways will just be wet.

The snowflakes could be a welcome site for some, given the limited amount of snow we have had over the winter. For those not as thrilled, this is April snow, so it will not linger too long as temperatures are likely to get into the 40s on Tuesday afternoon.

Rain showers are possible later in the day before the gusty breezes return into Wednesday.