Minnesota weather: Nuisance showers and clouds linger Tuesday, staying cool as breezes pick up

The gloomy weather lingers on Tuesday with spotty showers possible throughout the day.

On Tuesday, highs will be around 44 degrees in the Twin Cities metro area. A spotty rain mix is possible through the afternoon, with 5-15 mph winds. As the system moves out, we could see the clouds trying to clear into the evening hours.

Overnight lows hover around the freezing mark, and winds continue to increase into Wednesday, at 20-30 mph. Wednesday will feel blustery with highs in the mid-40s.

Looking ahead, temperatures start to increase through the end of the week and into the weekend with highs reaching into the 50s.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast: