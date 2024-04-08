Minnesota weather: Cloudy and seasonable Monday as showers likely bookend the day

More showers are expected for Monday, but the day won’t be a total washout.

After a wet Sunday, showers are expected Monday morning and later in the evening. The first round of rain will push out of the Twin Cities metro by the mid-morning, but as the southwest flow kicks in, the system wraps around, bringing a second round of showers later in the evening.

Dryer conditions are expected during the afternoon, with seasonable highs in the low 50s. For those hoping to catch a glimpse of the solar eclipse in Minnesota, the best chance is in the southeast portion of the state, where there could be a few holes in the clouds.

The showers move out by Tuesday for a partly cloudy day, and highs flirting with 60 degrees. Temperatures heat up Wednesday to the upper 60s, and popup showers are possible later in the day.

A new cold front moves in on Thursday bringing a chance of scattered showers. Friday looks bright, and temperatures continue to warm into the weekend with highs likely in the 70s.

Here's a look at your seven-day forecast: