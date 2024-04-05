Minnesota weather: Sunny and mild for Friday and Saturday before rain arrives Sunday

It will be sunny and mild on Friday and Saturday, then rain likely moves in on Sunday, with showers that linger into the start of the week.

It is a chilly start for Friday morning, but temperatures warm up to a high of 56 degrees for the Twin Cities metro area. It will still feel like a cooler edge given the light breezes. Enjoy the blue skies and plenty of sunshine, with a couple of thin high clouds possible throughout the day.

Overnight temperatures dip back into the 30s with passing clouds and winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. Winds pick up for Saturday at 10-20 mph and a high of 58 degrees for the Twin Cities metro area.

On Sunday, we see our next chance of rain in the mid-to-late morning, and it sticks around into the afternoon. The precipitation lingers into Monday, with leftover drips possible on Tuesday morning.

Looking at the week ahead, sunshine and highs in the 60s return by mid-week.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: