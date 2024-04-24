Minnesota weather: Midweek mellow for a sunny, calm Wednesday

Wednesday morning starts chilly, but the wind calms down by the afternoon, making for an enjoyable spring day with plenty of sunshine.

The morning starts clear and frosty with temperatures in the 30s. By the afternoon, the wind calms, and the sunshine returns for a high of 60 degrees in the Twin Cities metro. Overnight conditions are not as cold with winds out of the southeast at 5-15 mph and lows in the 40s.

Southeast breezes pick up again on Thursday, bringing warmer temperatures with highs in the upper 60s, but there will still be blustery conditions as gusts could reach over 30 mph.

Temperatures dip slightly on Friday into the 50s as we see our next chance of rain. The precipitation lingers into the weekend with a stray shower and rumble possible on Saturday and more rain on Sunday, but the weekend won't be a total washout.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: