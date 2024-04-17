Minnesota weather: Showers linger Wednesday morning, brighter and breezy afternoon

The showers are sticking around Wednesday morning but should dry out for a brighter and breezy day.

Most of the metro area received 1–2 inches of rain from Tuesday's showers. Portions of southeast Minnesota received 0.5-1 inch, and west central Minnesota saw areas with over 2 inches of rain.

The rain is not quite over yet. Light showers continue in the morning but will taper off in the afternoon. Cloud coverage will try to clear out for some late-day sunshine and a high of 56 degrees for the Twin Cities metro on Wednesday.

Breezy winds will continue from the northwest at 15-25+ mph, but it will not be as gusty as Tuesday.

More showers are expected across southern Minnesota on Thursday morning, but the metro area could get a few drips. Midday and early afternoon sunshine is expected for Thursday, with highs in the mid-50s.

Windy conditions are sticking around through Friday. A cold front is moving in, bringing increased cloud coverage and highs in the upper 40s for a cooler end to the workweek. The weekend looks calmer and sunny before highs return to the 60s by next week.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: