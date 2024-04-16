Minnesota rain totals from a wet Tuesday

Parts of Minnesota saw some impressive rain totals on Tuesday, as dreary and wet weather swept across the state.

The heaviest rain appeared to be west of the metro, with Paynesville in southern Stearns County and Willmar leading the totals at 2.42 inches and 1.74 inches respectively.

Closer to the metro, both Eden Prairie (1.47 inches) and Buffalo (1.45 inches) saw more than an inch of rain. At the airport, the total for the Twin Cities was 1.31 inches.

Reports from the east metro hovered around an inch in spots, including just over an inch in South St. Paul (1.01 inches) and just short of an inch in Lake Elmo (0.96).

The rain isn't over just yet. Showers will continue to press through the metro overnight until the rain clears out by Wednesday afternoon.