Minnesota weather: Another fairly quiet and mild Monday before widespread rain arrives Tuesday

Monday is mild and relatively quiet before widespread rain arrives on Tuesday.

Stray drips are possible in the west metro on Monday morning, but the precipitation will likely stay in western Minnesota. The day stays fairly mild, with passing clouds and occasional sunshine. The high for the metro area is 68 degrees.

Overnight, temperatures dip into the upper 40s and breezes increase for a windy Tuesday. Rain is expected on Tuesday with the heaviest showers likely in the afternoon and evening for the metro area. The high is 55 degrees, but with the wind and rain, it will feel cooler at times.

Showers linger into Wednesday morning, and blustery breezes persist. For most of the week, temperatures remain below the average high of 57 degrees.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast: