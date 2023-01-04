Minnesota weather: Putting this January snowstorm into perspective

It's been a snowy start to the year.

This week's snowstorm marks just the seventh time since 1872 the Twin Cities has seen a two-day snowstorm accumulate more than 10 inches in January.

The snow depth at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has increased from 10 inches to 14 inches since midnight. So it appears the Twin Cities has seen roughly 10 inches — and there's more to come.

The snow continues through the day Wednesday, with the most intense snow falling in the morning. Snow will slowly wane Wednesday afternoon and evening. Another few inches of snow is likely for the Twin Cities on Wednesday before it finally tapers off overnight.

Thursday will be flake-free, with a high of around 26 degrees in the Twin Cities.