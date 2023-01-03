Minnesota weather: Difficult travel conditions expected in portions of Minnesota

Road conditions are expected to worsen as the day progresses on Tuesday, with heavy snow expected for much of the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota.

According to MnDOT's website, roads across southern Minnesota are covered or partially covered in snow, while major roads in the Twin Cities are largely clear. Here are the conditions as of 6:10 a.m.:

Minnesota road conditions as of 6:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Here's a live look at conditions across the area:

As the day progresses, though, conditions are expected to deteriorate in the Twin Cities. A wintry mix is possible Tuesday morning but that will turn to wet/heavy snow Tuesday afternoon into the evening.

Breaks in the snow are possible, but scattered flurries will return, and will linger through Wednesday.

This storm will bring a variety of precipitation types to central and southern Minnesota Tuesday into Wednesday. (FOX 9)

This type of storm with multiple mixed precipitation scenarios could turn into a possible commute buster Tuesday evening, Wednesday morning, and Wednesday evening.

Watch FOX 9 News live for the latest on the weather: