Expand / Collapse search
Ice Storm Warning
until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Jackson County
7
Ice Storm Warning
until TUE 3:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Martin County, Steele County, Waseca County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Dakota County, Le Sueur County, Rice County, Scott County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 6:00 AM CST, Cottonwood County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 12:00 AM CST, Brown County, Lac Qui Parle County, Nicollet County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST, Big Stone County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 7:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Chisago County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kandiyohi County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Pope County, Ramsey County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Washington County, Wright County, Barron County, Polk County

Minnesota weather: Difficult travel conditions expected in portions of Minnesota

By FOX 9 staff
Published 
Updated 6:16AM
Weather
FOX 9

Tuesday weather: Winter storm, with heavy snow possible

Minnesota will see various precipitation types, including heavy snow. A little bit of freezing rain and sleet cannot be ruled out. Southwestern Minnesota is expected to get the most snow.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Road conditions are expected to worsen as the day progresses on Tuesday, with heavy snow expected for much of the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota. 

According to MnDOT's website, roads across southern Minnesota are covered or partially covered in snow, while major roads in the Twin Cities are largely clear. Here are the conditions as of 6:10 a.m.:

Minnesota road conditions as of 6:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3. 

Here's a live look at conditions across the area: 

As the day progresses, though, conditions are expected to deteriorate in the Twin Cities. A wintry mix is possible Tuesday morning but that will turn to wet/heavy snow Tuesday afternoon into the evening. 

Breaks in the snow are possible, but scattered flurries will return, and will linger through Wednesday. 

This storm will bring a variety of precipitation types to central and southern Minnesota Tuesday into Wednesday.  (FOX 9)

This type of storm with multiple mixed precipitation scenarios could turn into a possible commute buster Tuesday evening, Wednesday morning, and Wednesday evening. 

Difficult travel conditions expected in portions of Minnesota on Tuesday

Roads in southern Minnesota are snow covered, while the morning commute on Tuesday isn't expected to be too bad in the Twin Cities. However, snow will move into the metro, which could spell trouble for the evening commute. FOX 9's Bill Keller has a look at the roads as of 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Watch FOX 9 News live for the latest on the weather: