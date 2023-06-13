Minnesota Weather: A warm and dry Tuesday

Minnesota will stay dry as a spinning low remains over Wisconsin bringing them some much-needed rain.

While that low will not bring us any rain, it will bring in some high-level cloud cover as Tuesday remains warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

A leading edge of a cold front in Canada will push wildfire smoke into the state Wednesday. As of now, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has not issued any Air Quality Alerts, but that is likely to change by tomorrow.