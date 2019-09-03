Hurricane Dorian now the slowest moving major hurricane on record in the Atlantic basin

After a solid 36 hours, hurricane Dorian is FINALLY beginning to push north of the Bahamas. It is still forecast to strattle the southeast coast of the U.S. as it curves northeast over the next few days. But what's truly made this storm more destructive than many, if not all of its predecessors, is just how slowly it has been moving.

While 160, 170, or 180 mph are winds themselves are almost unimaginable, the "typical" major hurricane will travel 15 or even 20 miles per hour. Meaning that even those areas that get these megawinds will experience them for 3 to 6 hours tops. But not only did the northwest Bahamas have to contend with these kinds of wind speeds, but with the hurricane traveling at roughly a mile per hour, some areas experienced these insane wind speeds for almost 2 straight days. Unfortunately, there are few civilian structures in the world that can withstand winds of that magnitude and for that length of time without completely disintegrating.

Check out this 30 hour loop where the storm hovers over the northwestern islands:

Well, the math has been calculated, and now this storm appears to be the slowest moving major hurricane ever seen in the Atlantic, dating back to 1851.

The average forward speed during this 24 hour period was just a little over 1 mph. Meaning it moved all of about 30 miles in a full day. The most recent hurricane that could even compare would be hurricane Keith back in 2000 which stalled on the eastern side of the Yucatan Penninsula.