Tropical Storm Helene live cameras

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  September 25, 2024 8:31am CDT
Severe Weather
(FOX 9) - Tropical Storm Helene is making its way to Florida, where it's expected to make landfall as a hurricane. 

Watch live cameras from Florida and Georgia in the player above and on FOX 9's YouTube channel.

What we know

Tropical Storm Helene expected to become hurricane

Helene remains a tropical storm Wednesday morning but is on track to become a Category 3 hurricane or higher. FOX 9 meteorologist Cody Matz has more on the storm and when it could make landfall in the U.S.

The storm, which is the eighth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, is forecast to strengthen Wednesday and become a hurricane. It's expected to continue to intensify and become a major hurricane (Category 3 or higher) before it makes landfall in Florida's Big Bend region. 

If the storm stays on track, this would be the third hurricane in the past two years to make landfall in the same region. The others were Hurricane Ian in 2022 and Hurricane Idalia in 2023. 

