Tropical Storm Helene live cameras

Tropical Storm Helene is making its way to Florida, where it's expected to make landfall as a hurricane.

What we know

The storm, which is the eighth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, is forecast to strengthen Wednesday and become a hurricane. It's expected to continue to intensify and become a major hurricane (Category 3 or higher) before it makes landfall in Florida's Big Bend region.

If the storm stays on track, this would be the third hurricane in the past two years to make landfall in the same region. The others were Hurricane Ian in 2022 and Hurricane Idalia in 2023.

