Do you know the difference between a storm surge watch and warning?
In a hurricane, understanding warning signs and signals and reacting appropriately can mean the difference between life and death — here’s a crash course on the difference between a storm surge warning and a storm surge watch.
Florida police safely bring down American flag drenched by rain from Hurricane Dorian
Standing in heavy rain, two Florida police officers executed a unique Hurricane Dorian rescue: lowering an American flag to safety.
U.S. Coast Guard shares devastating photos of Bahamas port after Hurricane Dorian
The Coast Guard from Air Station Clearwater deployed to Andros Island in the Bahamas to assist with recovery efforts due to Hurricane Irma.
‘Apocalyptic’: Photos show Hurricane Dorian’s devastating aftermath in the Bahamas
Sobering images emerged Wednesday of flooded streets, badly damaged homes and rescuers helping victims after the most powerful storm to hit the Bahamas in recorded history finally began to moving into open waters toward the U.S.
Tropical Storm Gabrielle forms; projected track keeps it in Atlantic Ocean
There are now three named storms in the Atlantic Ocean after Tropical Storm Gabrielle formed Wednesday morning.
Hurricane Dorian crawls along east coast of Florida as Category 2 storm
After the most powerful storm to hit the Bahamas in recorded history parked over Abaco and Grand Bahama islands this week, pounding them with winds up to 185 mph and torrential rain, the storm finally began moving into open waters Tuesday on a course toward Florida.
"Total devastation": Hurricane Dorian levels parts of the Bahamas
Relief officials reported scenes of utter ruin Tuesday in parts of the Bahamas and rushed to deal with an unfolding humanitarian crisis in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, the most powerful storm on record ever to hit the islands. At least five deaths were reported, with the full scope of the disaster still unknown.
Satellite images of Grand Bahama coastline show incredible extent of flooding after Dorian landfall
A stark satellite image comparison reveals just how extensive the flooding from Hurricane Dorian is in the Bahamas.
Pacific, Atlantic oceans quickly filling with tropical systems
Today marks the peak of hurricane season, it is is definitely living up to it.