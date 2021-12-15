First December tornado ever in Minnesota

Two possible tornadoes in Minnesota would be the first for December. One tornado was reported just northwest of Albert Lea with damage reported in Hartland. The other in Plainview with damage reported there. Those tornado reports came in the 8 p.m. hour Wednesday. Watch live coverage at fox9.com/live.

The latest tornado on record in Minnesota had been on November 16, 1931, east of Maple Plain.

Strong winds made it as far north as Elko New Market, with a gust of 68 mph reported.

Record high December temperature

The tornadoes fall on the same day the Twin Cities broke a record high temperature for December, hitting 52 at MSP Airport at 2 p.m. and continuing to climb into the late afternoon and evening. That breaks the record of 51 set in 2014. Snowpack at the airport dropped from 8 inches to just a trace over the course of the day.

Storm damage in southern Minnesota

A line of storms brought strong winds to southern Minnesota. In Dodge County, the sheriff is reporting multiple trees and power lines down. Xcel reports more than 3,000 customers are without power in the county. To the south, a bank suffered damage in Hartland, Minnesota, with bricks lying on the ground and some damage to the windows.

What is a Tornado Watch?

Tornado Watches are issued when conditions are favorable for tornadoes, severe thunderstorms or flash floods. If you are in a watch area, continue with normal activities but also make plans to seek shelter if necessary.

What is a Tornado Warning?

Tornado Warnings are issued when severe weather has been reported or is imminent. Seek shelter immediately if you are in or near the path of the storm. Warnings are issued by county and city names. Make sure you know the name of the county in which you live and the cities that surround you.