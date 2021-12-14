Windy, wild Wednesday ahead for Twin Cities, southern Minnesota

It will be a very active weather day Wednesday with almost all types of weather as a large storm tracks across the Upper Midwest.

The day will start on the warm and gray side with temperatures in the upper 30s along with area fog and drizzle. The winds will pick up mid-morning with gusts from the south at 20-30 mph.

Your day planner for Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

The strong south winds will bring exceptionally warm and humid air into the region with temperatures reaching into the 50s by mid-afternoon. Those would be record high temperatures for Dec. 15.

A wind warning has been issued for the southern half of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro, as winds gust from 40-60 mph are likely late afternoon into Wednesday evening.

Stay sky aware late Wednesday afternoon through late evening for the possibility of severe thunderstorms with damaging straight line winds of 50-80 mph and isolated tornadoes.

The Storm Prediction Center has also issued a Level 4 risk for severe thunderstorms for southeastern Minnesota with a diminishing, but still present, threat level through the metro and into central Minnesota.

Storm timeline and threats

The key times for these severe storms are 5-9 p.m. as they move from the southwest to the northeast. Key threats include wind gusts of 70 mph or greater and isolated tornadoes. This is rare; the last time parts of Minnesota were in a slight risk of severe thunderstorms in December was back in 2001.

Powerful wind gusts overnight

Once the storms roll through, expect powerful, straight-line wind gusts for several hours through the night. A high wind warning has been issued for the central and southern Minnesota tonight, including the Twin Cities metro, as wind gusts from 40-60 mph are likely through the night.

"Wind Stamina" will be the prime concern for branches, trees, outside decorations, trash cans and more—just make sure anything left outside is secure.

Here is a one-line primer for your Wednesday: fog/drizzle, wind, strong winds, record high temperatures, rain/thunderstorms, snow…oh my. Stay sky aware for strong winds, record high temperatures and thunderstorms!

Tornado watch for parts of 6 states

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Minnesota, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri and South Dakota until 8 p.m. In Minnesota, the watch covers areas south/southwest of the metro including the I-90/I-35 interchange.

Preparing for power outages

Xcel Energy told FOX 9 it has crews ready to respond to outages. The major concern in rural Minnesota is galloping power lines -- when lines sway back and forth in the wind. In the metro, the main concern is the potential for downed trees.

Wind impacts at MSP Airport

Strong winds may result in the Federal Aviation Administration having to use less common runway configurations at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Air Traffic Controllers assign landing and departing aircraft to runways that provide the greatest amount of headwind, especially when wind speed exceeds 10 miles per hour. The parallel runways (Runways 12L/30R and 12R/30L) are used most often at MSP. But with forecasted sustained wind speed above 35 miles per hour and forecasted gusts up to 60 miles per hour, arriving and departing aircraft may be directed to use Runway 4/22 (the crosswind runway).

Residents near the airport may notice unusual flight patterns when the parallel runways are not in use.

