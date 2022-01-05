Artic air settles in across Minnesota, Wind Chill Advisory in effect

article

Temperatures have continued to fall Wednesday as another shot of arctic air settles in.

Most of Minnesota is now under a Wind Chill Advisory through Thursday afternoon. Winds out of the Northwest will push wind chills to 15-35 degrees below zero Wednesday night through Friday morning. In conditions like that, frostbite is possible on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

The extreme cold has prompted the cancelation of some outdoor events, such as the walking tour of Nature Illuminated at the Minnesota Zoo.

The blast of Arctic air will carry us through the end of the work week before a brief warm up on Saturday, when temperatures will get into the upper 20s, to low 30s.

