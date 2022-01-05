Expand / Collapse search

Artic air settles in across Minnesota, Wind Chill Advisory in effect

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for most of Minnesota through Thursday afternoon.  (FOX 9)

(FOX 9) - Temperatures have continued to fall Wednesday as another shot of arctic air settles in.

Most of Minnesota is now under a Wind Chill Advisory through Thursday afternoon. Winds out of the Northwest will push wind chills to 15-35 degrees below zero Wednesday night through Friday morning. In conditions like that, frostbite is possible on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

The extreme cold has prompted the cancelation of some outdoor events, such as the walking tour of Nature Illuminated at the Minnesota Zoo. 

Blowing snow, falling temperatures and subzero chills on tap for Wednesday

It's a blustery little bit of our midweek with raw conditions that have been set up for the better part of the day Wednesday. But it’s not about the amount of snow, but what the wind does to it for the day today

The blast of Arctic air will carry us through the end of the work week before a brief warm up on Saturday, when temperatures will get into the upper 20s, to low 30s. 

