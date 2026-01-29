Taste Buds: Award-Winning Brunch and Home Bakes

Stephanie Hansen visits one of the most talked-about culinary destinations in the country: Diane’s Place in Northeast Minneapolis. This beloved Hmong American restaurant is Food and Wine Magazine’s Restaurant of the Year for 2025, led by James Beard Award nominee Diane Moua.

Known for years as a world-class pastry chef, Diane uses locally grown ingredients to craft sweet and savory showstopping plates, including her massive Thai Tea French Toast and comforting Asian Chicken Noodle Soup. She invites Stephanie into her kitchen for an inside look at her techniques and flavors.

Inspired by the warmth of Diane’s hospitality, Stephanie heads home to make two of her favorite recipes for hosting friends: a cinnamon croissant bake with a crispy brûléed top, and a savory egg bake with Gruyère cheese.

Brûléed Cinnamon Croissant Bake

Ingredients:

9 croissants, cut into 1-inch pieces

2 cups heavy cream

2 cups whole milk

3 large eggs

2 tsp vanilla extract

2 tsp cinnamon

1 cup light brown sugar

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 tsp salt

1/3 cup golden raisins

1 orange, zested

2 tsp lemon, zested

3 Tbsp granulated sugar (for brûlée top)

Instructions are available in the video above and here .

Egg Bake

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp butter, plus more for greasing the baking dish

4 leeks, white parts only

1 onion, diced

12 large eggs

2 cups whole milk

1 cup half and half cream

1 tsp salt

1 tsp freshly ground black pepper

1 tsp dried mustard

2 cups Gruyère or Swiss cheese

1/4 cup green onions or chives