Halftime with Taste Buds: Kraut Burgers

Stephanie Hansen is packing savory beef, tangy sauerkraut, and melty cheese into a handheld Kraut Burger in this halftime edition of Taste Buds.

For more episodes of Taste Buds, click here or download the FOX LOCAL app on your smart TV to stream for free.

Kraut Burgers

Ingredients

12 Thawed Rhodes Dinner Rolls dinner rolls

1 pound 80/20 ground beef

2 cups sauerkraut

1 medium onion chopped

1 Tbsp garlic grated on a microplane

2 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp ground black pepper

12 slices provolone cheese

2 Tbsp melted butter

For the Dijonaise

3 Tbsp Dijon mustard

1/2 cup mayonnaise