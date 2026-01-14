Expand / Collapse search

Halftime with Taste Buds: Kraut Burgers

Published  January 14, 2026 2:32pm CST
Stephanie Hansen is packing savory beef, tangy sauerkraut, and melty cheese into a handheld Kraut Burger in this halftime edition of Taste Buds.

Kraut Burgers

Ingredients

  • 12 Thawed Rhodes Dinner Rolls dinner rolls
  • 1 pound 80/20 ground beef
  • 2 cups sauerkraut
  • 1 medium onion chopped
  • 1 Tbsp garlic grated on a microplane
  • 2 tsp kosher salt
  • 1 tsp onion powder
  • 1 tsp ground black pepper
  • 12 slices provolone cheese
  • 2 Tbsp melted butter

 For the Dijonaise

  • 3 Tbsp Dijon mustard
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise

 Instructions are available in the video above and here.

