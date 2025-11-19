Lakeville City Council approves first Mosque in the city

The Brief The Lakveille City Council approved the formation of the first mosque in the city. It will be located at the former Lakeville area school district office. It will save worshipers about 45 minutes of driving, with the closest alternative mosques in Rosemount or Burnsville.



The Lakeville City Council unanimously approved the establishment of the city's first mosque.

First Mosque in Lakeville

Big picture view:

The mosque will be located at the former Lakeville Area School District office building on 210th Street, just around the corner from McGuire Middle School.

This will save worshipers about 45 minutes of driving, with the closest alternative mosques located in Rosemount or Burnsville.

Project leaders say there will be different times to worship throughout the day, so the 75-space parking lot doesn't overflow.

What they're saying:

A 7-year-old girl who goes to East Elementary in Lakeville spoke to the city council in favor of the measure, saying she wants to participate in programs near her home and be a part of the local Muslim community.

"This is the city we love," said Lakeville resident Iman Hassan Jama, who also serves on the Envision Lakeville Task Force. "This is the city where we chose to raise our children. My children go to different schools here in Lakeville and they were really happy when they saw the mosque [would be] near our house."

Matt Little, a former Lakeville mayor, spoke during the open comment session and wholeheartedly endorsed the formation of a new mosque.

"I'm so proud of my city," Little said. "The thing about this city is that we always advance. And I think about our slogan, 'Position to thrive.' That slogan applied to everybody here. Not just certain people. And so, I am so proud of this project, and the diversity that Lakeville has brought in."

Despite some residents expressing concerns over traffic and noise, the city council unanimously approved the mosque being established.