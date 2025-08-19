Northfield athlete roped into international Tug-of-War competition

The Brief 32-year-old Katelyn Sticha has been involved in competitive tug of war for 16 years. She was one of nine pullers on the USA Tug Of War Women's Team who competed in the World Games in China earlier this month. The team didn't win a gold medal, but Sticha says the trip was a remarkable experience.



Katelyn Sticha is still getting a grip on her journey to the World Games.

'I consider all of them my family'

What we know:

For the last 16 years, Katelyn Sticha has felt the pull of tug of war.

But recently, she got to dig in her heels while representing her country on the other side of the world.

"Eye-opening, inspirational, once-in-a-lifetime, very unique," said Sticha.

A unique sport

The backstory:

Tug Of War is in Sticha's blood.

Her parents started DJ's Tug-of-War Club in Lakeville, which has won many national and international titles over the years.

Sticha says the sport is a competitive outlet for her, after participating in track and cross-country in high school and rugby in college, but she also enjoys the social aspect as well.

"We want the best for each other on and off the rope. We are there for each other with all the things life throws at us, not just being on the team together," said Sticha.

Earlier this month, Sticha traveled to China as a member of the USA Tug-of-War Women's Team to take part in the World Games, which is sort of like a little sister to the Olympics.

The team faced off against pullers from countries like England, Switzerland and Taiwan, but ultimately Sticha and her teammates came in sixth out of six teams.

Still, she says it was exhilarating to compete in front of hundreds of fans and have their matches livestreamed for the world to see.

"It was very rewarding to be at that level, to be able to experience okay, this is a big deal," said Sticha.

Pulling together

What they're saying:

Even though she didn't bring home a gold medal, Sticha says she's not at the end of her rope with her favorite sport just yet.

"We didn't get the end results we were hoping for but to be even on that field competing against the people we were competing against. It was a remarkable experience. No matter how the end draw came," said Sticha.

Dig deeper:

For more information about DJs Tug-of-War Club, check them out on Instragram @djstowclub