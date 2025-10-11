Lakeville wrong-way crash leaves driver dead, another seriously hurt
LAKEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A wrong-way crash in Lakeville left one driver dead and another with critical injuries on Saturday.
Fatal Lakeville crash
What we know:
The crash happened around 11:45 a.m., just south of the 185th Street West intersection on Cedar Avenue in Lakeville.
Officers responded to the scene and located two drivers with what appeared to be significant injuries. The drivers, an 85-year-old man and 44-year-old woman, were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, where the man later died, according to police.
The preliminary information suggests that the man was traveling south in the northbound lanes when he collided with the other vehicle.
What we don't know:
The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation, but police noted there were no signs of evidence or impairment at the scene.
The Hennepin Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity of the 85-year-old Lakeville man at a later time. Police did not share the condition of the 44-year-old Farmington woman.
The crash remains under investigation.
The Source: This story uses information from a Lakeville Police Department press release.