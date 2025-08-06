MN hiker Grant Gardner still missing in Wyoming, family hopeful he's alive

The Brief Authorities continue to search for Minnesota hiker, Grant Gardner, after he didn’t return to his car in Wyoming. His wife, Lauren Gardner, last heard from Grant on Tuesday, July 29. The Gardner family, the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office, and rescue teams are hopeful Grant is alive.



Search and rescue efforts continue for Minnesota hiker Grant Gardner after he didn't return to his car in Wyoming.

It has now been more than a week since his wife, Lauren Gardner, last heard from him.

Minnesota hiker missing in Wyoming

Big picture view:

Family friends tell FOX 9 the Gardner family and the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office remain hopeful Grant Gardner is alive.

He’s from Lakeville and was planning to go on a three-day hike through the Misty Moon Lake area, eventually summiting.

Cloud Peak in the Big Horn mountains of northern Wyoming. It's a 22-23 mile round trip.

The backstory:

Grant texted his wife on July 29 to let her know he had made it to the summit of Cloud Peak. Authorities say the text indicated the climb was more taxing than he expected, and he was tired.

On Aug. 1, the Big Horn Country Sheriff’s Office received a missing person’s report about an overdue hiker and immediately began searching for Grant.

Searchers found his vehicle in the parking lot of West Ten Sleep Trailhead, where he started his hike.

Search efforts underway for Grant Gardner

What they're saying:

Multiple agencies are now involved in the search for Grant. While crews search from the air, ground searchers are using canine tracking dogs to find him. Authorities say conditions are extreme and very challenging, and two rescuers suffered medical conditions. Family friends say it's not unusual for him to go on a solo hike. That’s why there’s so much hope in finding Grant.

"Grant is a very skilled person. He knows what he's doing. He's been doing this for years. This is nothing new to Grant. Grant, we're talking about a guy who every winter for his birthday in Minnesota camps, solo by himself," said Family friend Elaina Weiers

"Grant has a huge heart. He is always supporting his kids and all that they do. He supports his wife and all she does. He's a part of this community, and he will show up for anybody to do anything, and we are showing up for him now and his family now," said Family friend Lindsey Bauer.

Grant's wife:

We’re told by the family friends, grant’s wife, Lauren, is taking things day by day. They credit her as being a strong mom, wife, being strong for her kids, and keeping the hope alive.

What you can do:

In the meantime, officials are asking people who may have had contact with Gardner to call authorities.